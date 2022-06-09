Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 9, 2022

A view of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amaravati near VIjayawada which is illuminated brightly on the eve of inauguration on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

1. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to consecrate Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built with TTD funds amounting to ₹40 crore at Venkatapalem in Amaravati

2. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana attending N.T. Rama Rao’s birth centenary celebrations organised in Tirupati. He will also be inaugurating special courts dealing with red sanders cases

3. A report on the financial support extended by the Central government for the development of Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation as mentioned in a booklet released by BJP national president J.P. Nadda during his visit to the State

4. Atmakur Assembly by-election: Thursday is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The election is scheduled for June 23

5. Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager press conference on divisional safety performance

