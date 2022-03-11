Top Andhra Pradesh news develpments of the day

March 11, 2022 13:56 IST

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 11, 2022:

1. Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to present Rs. 2.5 lakh crore annual Budget today. Agriculture, education, welfare and health are among the sectors which are expected to be focused areas.

2. Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu to present Agriculture Budget today.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Manginapudi beach, in Krishna district. The accused tied her boyfriend, beat him, and assaulted the victim. Hunt is on for the culprit.

Advertising

Advertising

An engineer is reported dead in a gas leak accident at Kia manufacturing facility in Anantapur.

NABARD Chairman GR Chintala to visit East Godavari agency on horticulture potential and marketing initiatives, interact with the Scientists at the Krishi Vignan Kendra, Pandirimamidi.

National Sanskrit University, Tirupati to hold online competitions for students of AP and Telangana in various literary aspects.

NHAI and Rajamahendravaram MP Magani Bharat to inspect the roads prone to accidents in the Rajamahendravaram city.