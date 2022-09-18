Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

BJP State president Somu Veerraju. File.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju. File. | Photo Credit: V Raju

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. BJP State president Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao will hold a press conference on three capitals and other issues.

2. TDP MLA and public accounts committee chairman Payyavula Kesav will hold a press meet.

3. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to address the party’s legal cell meeting.

4. Three Ministers and the entire YSR Congress cadres of Chittoor district are in Kuppam to oversee arrangements for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s September 22 visit.

5. A team of Groundswell International (a U.S.-based organisation) is visiting Anantapur to study natural farming practices. The State government’s Rythu Sadhikarita Samstha is  coordinating their trip.

