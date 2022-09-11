Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao interacting with locals of flood hit area in Krishnalanka of Vijayawada on Saturday.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao interacting with locals of flood hit area in Krishnalanka of Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar is participating in the BJP’s PravasYojana program in Gudivada Assembly constituency.

2. A report on flood affected areas in NTR and Krishna districts as flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage remains over four lakh cusecs for the third consecutive day.

3. Farmers in the capital region are launching a Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli on September 12 to mount pressure on the government to give up its plan to have ‘three capitals’ for the State.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.


