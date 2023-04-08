Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

April 08, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, April 8.

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today: In a major reshuffle, 39 IPS officers of Andhra Pradesh were transferred across the State. Amaravati JAC to stage a protest on employees issues at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada. Several people suffer from kidney disease at Molakalapenta near Guntakal and the reasons are not known yet. Three deaths recorded in six months. Paritala Sriram press conference in Anantapur on Nara Lokesh’s visit. TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha holds press conference at 12 noon. Major reshuffle of IPS officers: CP of Visakhapatnam, SP of Anakapalli and SP of ASR transferred. Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy is facing ire of party cadres in several mandals of his GD Nellore Assembly constituency, who contend that development took a backseat and several promises were not fulfilled. A report on transfer of IAS and IPS officers in Chittoor and Annamayya districts. Read more on Andhra Pradesh here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam

