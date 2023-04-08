Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:
- In a major reshuffle, 39 IPS officers of Andhra Pradesh were transferred across the State.
- Amaravati JAC to stage a protest on employees issues at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada.
- Several people suffer from kidney disease at Molakalapenta near Guntakal and the reasons are not known yet. Three deaths recorded in six months.
- Paritala Sriram press conference in Anantapur on Nara Lokesh’s visit.
- TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha holds press conference at 12 noon.
- Major reshuffle of IPS officers: CP of Visakhapatnam, SP of Anakapalli and SP of ASR transferred.
- Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy is facing ire of party cadres in several mandals of his GD Nellore Assembly constituency, who contend that development took a backseat and several promises were not fulfilled.
- A report on transfer of IAS and IPS officers in Chittoor and Annamayya districts.
