  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022 10:44 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today :

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be crediting input subsidy amounting to ₹200 crore into the bank accounts of farmers.

2. NCC cadets donate about 100 units of blood on the occasion of 75th NCC Day. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to present certificates to voluntary blood donors.

3. Press conference by V. Ramakrishna, Commissioner of Registration and Stamps.

4. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation exhorts the citizens to participate in the Citizen Perception Survey for improving its ranking in the Ease of Living Index 2022 by the Central government.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.