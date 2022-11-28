Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

November 28, 2022 10:44 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today :

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be crediting input subsidy amounting to ₹200 crore into the bank accounts of farmers.

2. NCC cadets donate about 100 units of blood on the occasion of 75th NCC Day. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to present certificates to voluntary blood donors.

3. Press conference by V. Ramakrishna, Commissioner of Registration and Stamps.

4. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation exhorts the citizens to participate in the Citizen Perception Survey for improving its ranking in the Ease of Living Index 2022 by the Central government.