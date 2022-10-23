Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on October 23, 2022

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Speaker Thammineni Seetharam at the Assembly on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam press conference on the proposed three capitals

2. The new 800-MW unit of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal power plant at Nellore is all set for inauguration by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 27

3. Visakha Rajadhani Sadhana Samithi is holding a meeting in Srikakulam in support of three capitals for the State. Ministers, MLAs and others to attend

4. Felicitation of cricketer Darsh Abhinay who exhibited extraordinary talent in London. High Court Judge D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and former Member of Rajya Sabha Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad to participate