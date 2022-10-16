Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on October 16, 2022

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari and secretary Kanna Lakshminarayana among other leaders will participate in the party’s State office bearers meeting in Vijayawada.

2. Minister for Health, Vidadala Rajini to inaugurate Ayurveda Day Celebrations at Siddhartha Academy in Vijayawada.

3. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan to participate in Jana Vani program in Visakhapatnam.

4. Andhra Pradesh ST Commission chairman K. Ravi Babu and Principal secretary (health, medical and family welfare) M. Ravi Chandra will interact with tribal doctors in Vijayawada to spread awareness on health issues faced by the tribal communities.

5. South Central Railway, Railway Protection Force and other organisations will conduct an awareness program on child marriages in Vijayawada.

6. Minister for Revenue, Dharmana Prasada Rao and Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Veerabhadra Swamy to address a meeting on the proposed three capitals in Vizianagaram.