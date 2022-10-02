Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga as part of the Dasara festival.

2. BJP leader Sunil Deodar to address a meeting in Ongole.

3. BJP State president Somu Veerraju participating as the chief guest in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in which a handloom expo and other events are being organised in Vijayawada.

4. A report on Brahmotsavams at Tirumala during which the Lord of the Seven Hills will be take in procession on a golden chariot.

5. United Teachers’ Federation meeting to introduce MLC candidates backed by the PDF and other organisations for elections scheduled in 2023.

6. Visakhapatnam district administration is organising ‘Sagarateera Swachhata’, a beach cleaning program at Jodugullapalem. Collector and officials from GVMC will take part.