Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on September 26, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Bureau
September 26, 2022 10:45 IST

Staff at the Balajiraopet temple of mother goddess on the eve of nine-day Dasara festival. | Photo Credit: SRINIVAS KOMMURI

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a review meeting on women and child welfare department 

2. Dasara Navaratri festival commenced at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam in Vijayawada. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan attended along with his family,

3. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath will participate in Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s golden jubilee celebrations.

4. Principal scientific advisor to the Government of India, Ajay K. Sood to deliver a distinguished lecture organised by Science & Technology Foundation in Tirupati

5. BJP State affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar will be addressing a street corner meeting in Srikakulam 

6. YSR Congress Party general secretary and Telugu Academy chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi will hold a press meet on the renaming of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.

