Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on September 18, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 25, 2022 13:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The entrance of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam decorated on the eve of Dussehra. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Dasara festivities beginning on Monday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada.

2. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to distribute hearing aids on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in a program being organised by Deendayal Sravana Foundation in Vijayawada 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Round table meet in Visakhapatnam in support of decentralisation. Intellectuals and public to participate and give their views on the proposal to make Vizag the State’s ‘executive capital’.

4. International flight services are going to resume at Vijayawada international airport after a long gap. Air India Express is all set to operate direct flights between the city and Sharjah by the end of October.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

5. A doctor along with two kids were charred to death in a private hospital in Tirupati as fire broke out reportedly due to short circuit.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app