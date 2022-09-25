Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on September 18, 2022

The entrance of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam decorated on the eve of Dussehra. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Dasara festivities beginning on Monday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada.

2. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to distribute hearing aids on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in a program being organised by Deendayal Sravana Foundation in Vijayawada

3. Round table meet in Visakhapatnam in support of decentralisation. Intellectuals and public to participate and give their views on the proposal to make Vizag the State’s ‘executive capital’.

4. International flight services are going to resume at Vijayawada international airport after a long gap. Air India Express is all set to operate direct flights between the city and Sharjah by the end of October.

5. A doctor along with two kids were charred to death in a private hospital in Tirupati as fire broke out reportedly due to short circuit.

