Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on September 4, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group to invest in 6,000 MW of solar power generation project in Anantapur district. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today: A curtain-raiser story on the Penna and Sangam barrages slated for inauguration by the Chief Minister on September 6.

Adani Group to invest in 6,000 MW of solar power generation project in Anantapur district.

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy press meet.

Visakhapatnam district conference of Human Rights Forum to discuss various issues mainly including the privatisation of PSUs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Andhra Pradesh