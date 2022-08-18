Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 18, 2022
VIJAYAWADA
- Farmers who are aggrieved with the government’s decision to trifurcate Amaravati into three capitals are going to soon organise a long march in protest against it, up to the temple town of Arasavalli in Srikakulam district.
- Health Minister V. Rajani will be presenting the ISO certificate to NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor P. Syam Prasad.
- Railway Board sanctions ₹446.41 crore to East Coast Railway towards capital expenditure for major upgradation of Visakhapatnam railway station.
- Arrangements in place for the 38th convocation of Acharya Nagarjuna University on August 21: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to be awarded honorary doctorate.
