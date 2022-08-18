  1. Farmers who are aggrieved with the government’s decision to trifurcate Amaravati into three capitals are going to soon organise a long march in protest against it, up to the temple town of Arasavalli in Srikakulam district.
  2. Health Minister V. Rajani will be presenting the ISO certificate to NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor P. Syam Prasad.
  3. Railway Board sanctions ₹446.41 crore to East Coast Railway towards capital expenditure for major upgradation of Visakhapatnam railway station.
  4. Arrangements in place for the 38th convocation of Acharya Nagarjuna University on August 21: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to be awarded honorary doctorate.