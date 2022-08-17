  • Tourism Malaysia is organising a roadshow in Visakhapatnam. Malaysian Deputy Minister for Tourism Datuk Seri and Director of Tourism Malaysia, Razaidi Abd Rahim are attending the event.
  • IIT Tirupati, Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam and Union Ministry of Human Resources Development are conducting a symposium on ‘Building innovation, incubation and entrepreneurial ecosystem across higher educational institutions in AP’ in Tirupati.
  • TTD holding Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavam in Nellore.
  • Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath press meet 
  • Third Godavari flood warning issued at Bhadrachalam, thousands of people to be hit in the erstwhile Godavari districts