Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 17, 2022

Third Godavari flood warning issued at Bhadrachalam. File image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Tourism Malaysia is organising a roadshow in Visakhapatnam. Malaysian Deputy Minister for Tourism Datuk Seri and Director of Tourism Malaysia, Razaidi Abd Rahim are attending the event.

IIT Tirupati, Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam and Union Ministry of Human Resources Development are conducting a symposium on ‘Building innovation, incubation and entrepreneurial ecosystem across higher educational institutions in AP’ in Tirupati.

TTD holding Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavam in Nellore.

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath press meet

Third Godavari flood warning issued at Bhadrachalam, thousands of people to be hit in the erstwhile Godavari districts

