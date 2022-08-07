Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

August 07, 2022 10:44 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 7, Sunday

VIJAYAWADA Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in Delhi.

National Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Arun Mishra to discuss several issues with district officials in Tirupati.

A curtain-raiser story on ‘Rottela Pandaga’ in Nellore. After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the festival committee in coordination with the district administration, has made elaborate arrangements expecting lakhs of people to congregate to exchange Rotis as a thanksgiving following fulfilment of desires during the four-day festival on the banks of the picturesque Swarnala Cheruvu.

Nearly 40 passengers were injured and one person was killed in two separate road mishaps in Annamayya district.

