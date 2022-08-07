  • Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in Delhi.
  • National Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Arun Mishra to discuss several issues with district officials in Tirupati. 
  • A curtain-raiser story on ‘Rottela Pandaga’ in Nellore. After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the festival committee in coordination with the district administration, has made elaborate arrangements expecting lakhs of people to congregate to exchange Rotis as a thanksgiving following fulfilment of desires during the four-day festival on the banks of the picturesque Swarnala Cheruvu.
  • Nearly 40 passengers were injured and one person was killed in two separate road mishaps in Annamayya district.