Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 7, Sunday
VIJAYAWADA
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in Delhi.
- National Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Arun Mishra to discuss several issues with district officials in Tirupati.
- A curtain-raiser story on ‘Rottela Pandaga’ in Nellore. After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the festival committee in coordination with the district administration, has made elaborate arrangements expecting lakhs of people to congregate to exchange Rotis as a thanksgiving following fulfilment of desires during the four-day festival on the banks of the picturesque Swarnala Cheruvu.
- Nearly 40 passengers were injured and one person was killed in two separate road mishaps in Annamayya district.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.