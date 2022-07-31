Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

G. Kishan Reddy to meet the family of Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the National Flag, at his native village in Guntur district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 31, 2022 10:21 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 31, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today: VIJAYAWADA Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy to participate in ‘Modi @ 2.0 - A Self - reliant India’ program at KL University and meet the family of Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the National Flag, at his native village in Guntur district.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana taking part in the birth centenary celebrations of noted writer and lawyer Raavi Shastri at Visakhapatnam.

Forum for Development of North Andhra meeting in Vizianagaram.

The Juvenile Justice Committee of AP High Court directed the Women Development and Child Welfare and Police Departments to submit a report on alleged surrogacy racket that took place in Eluru district. A team of officers who are probing the case will be appearing before the committee on Monday.

