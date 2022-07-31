Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 31, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:
VIJAYAWADA
- Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy to participate in ‘Modi @ 2.0 - A Self - reliant India’ program at KL University and meet the family of Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the National Flag, at his native village in Guntur district.
- Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana taking part in the birth centenary celebrations of noted writer and lawyer Raavi Shastri at Visakhapatnam.
- Forum for Development of North Andhra meeting in Vizianagaram.
- The Juvenile Justice Committee of AP High Court directed the Women Development and Child Welfare and Police Departments to submit a report on alleged surrogacy racket that took place in Eluru district. A team of officers who are probing the case will be appearing before the committee on Monday.
