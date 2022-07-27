Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 27, 2022
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to inspect flood hit areas in Chintoor agency.
- TDP, Jana Sena Party and left party leaders have been arrested ahead of Chief Minister’s visit in Chintoor agency suspecting protest against the Polavaram project R&R package.
- B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna press meet in Rajamahendravaram.
- AISF state level workshop on the contemporary educational system, to be attended by 300 delegates from all 26 districts of the State.
- Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner Anupama Anjali media conference.
- CPIM visit to APTIDCO houses at Jakkampudi, Kottur Tadepalli in Vijayawada. The houses were built about four years ago but not given to the beneficiaries.
- AHUDA prepares draft masterplan for Dharmavaram Municipality, calls for objections within one month. Changes land use of some lands.
