  1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to inspect flood hit areas in Chintoor agency.
  2. TDP, Jana Sena Party and left party leaders have been arrested ahead of Chief Minister’s visit in Chintoor agency suspecting protest against the Polavaram project R&R package.
  3. B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna press meet in Rajamahendravaram.
  4. AISF state level workshop on the contemporary educational system, to be attended by 300 delegates from all 26 districts of the State.
  5. Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner Anupama Anjali media conference.
  6. CPIM visit to APTIDCO houses at Jakkampudi, Kottur Tadepalli in Vijayawada. The houses were built about four years ago but not given to the beneficiaries.
  7. AHUDA prepares draft masterplan for Dharmavaram Municipality, calls for objections within one month. Changes land use of some lands.