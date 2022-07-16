Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 16, 2022

1. A business delegation from Western Australia led by deputy premier Roger Cook is in Visakhapatnam today. They will be holding talks with four Ministers of Andhra Pradesh on potential collaborations in various sectors.

2. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to attend Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Maris Stella College in Vijayawada.

3. YSR Congress MP V. Vijaysai Reddy press conference.

4. Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan is organising Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Konaseema district to highlight the problems being faced by tenant farmers.

