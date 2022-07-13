Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Motorist caught rain in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Motorist caught rain in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

1. There is a respite from rains which have been lashing the State for the last few days but Godavari and Krishna rivers continue to be in spate.

2. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lay the foundation for Ramayapatnam port in Prakasam district on July 20. Developing a major port is one of the promises made at the time of bifurcation of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh.

3. Three-day Shakambari festival to conclude today.

4. As almost 90% of the sanitary workers are on strike demanding resolution of pending issues, wastes pile up on many roads in Visakhapatnam city. The civic body is not able to take up sanitation works with the existing staff.

