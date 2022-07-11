Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 11, 2022

VIJAYAWADA

1. Water level in Godavari is rising and officials were told to evacuate the people staying in low-lying areas downstream. The flood level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam at 7 a.m. was 48.1 feet. It crossed the second warning level and is rising further

2. Meeting of TTD Board of Trustees to discuss the organising of annual Brahmotsavam and issuance of slotted Sarva Darshan tokens

3. Capital Region Development Authority commissioner Vivek Yadav to lay the foundation for infrastructure works in land pooling scheme zone number five costing about ₹100 crore

4. BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao to addrees a press meet on Monday