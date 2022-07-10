Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 10, 2022
1. BJP office-bearers meeting to be addressed by the party’s national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana and State president Somu Veerraju.
2. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to receive public grievances as part of ‘Jana Vani - Jana Sena Bharosa’ program.
3. Simhachalam temple executive officer M.V. Suryakala press conference regarding ‘Giri Pradakshina’ to be held on July 12.
4. Tungabhadra dam receives heavy inflows, alert sounded in downstream villages along Tungabhadra River in Kurnool district.
5. Huge inflow of flood water into Godavari is likely to impact Kharif operations in Konaseema district.
