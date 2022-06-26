Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 26, 2022

District Collector and District Election Officer K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu overseeing the arrangements for the June 23 byelection at Atmakur in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. The result of the by-election for Atmakur Assembly constituency will be declared today. Counting began at 8 a.m.

2. Union Minister for Law and Justice Satya Pal Baghel will be inaugurating ‘Sowdhaan’, a voluntary organisation that intends to facilitate the delivery of legal services by acting as a bridge between the government and citizens.

3. Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is launching the National Electrical Safety Week campaign.

4. Rally and public meeting by Visakha steel workers and peoples organisations’ JAC to mark the completion of 500 days of the agitation against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

5. The State Government is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sithrama Raju from June 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching nationwide Jayanthi celebrations of the Manyam Veerudu at Chinna Amiram village in West Godavari district on July 4.

6. BJP State president Somu Veerraju to inspect the arrangements for the birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju at Bhimavaram in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating on July 4.

