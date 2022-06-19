Top news developments in Andhra Pradesh today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 19, 2022

South Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta along with senior officials inspecting losses caused due to riot and violence by Army aspirants, at the Secunderabad junction Railway station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

1. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath is visiting the electronics manufacturing cluster near Tirupati and the industrial park at Srikalahasti where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be laying the foundation for Apache footwear expansion project in a couple of days

2. The State police are trying to identify those involved in the violence that rocked Secunderabad railway station over the implementation of Agnipath scheme. They continue to keep a vigil at the houses of BJP leaders and Central government offices

3. Tension prevailed at Narsipatnam as civic officials got the compound wall of former minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu’s residence, demolished, by citing some plan violations. His family and TDP cadres had an altercation with the police who were deployed in large numbers

4. BJP MP C.M. Ramesh and national secretary Y. Satya Kumar will hold a press conference on the by-election for Atmakur Assembly constituency

5. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will be distributing financial assistance to the families of tenant farmers who committed suicide, as part of his Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Prakasam district

6. HPCL Visakh Refinery and The Hindu Future India Club are jointly organizing a ‘Future Perfect’ workshop where both the students and parents will be introduced to various facets of parenting and career guidance. As part of the program.

