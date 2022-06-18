Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 18, 2022

Security beefed up at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on June 17, in view of the violence at Secunderabad Railway Station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 18, 2022

1. The railway and State police are on a high alert at major railway stations, especially at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati, keeping in view the likelihood of attacks by youth who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme.

2. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to release the results of the Polycet-2022 entrance examination held for admissions to polytechnic colleges.

3. BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari and actress Jayaprada will be campaigning in the by-election for the Atmakur Assembly constituency.

4. A workshop on National Education Policy is being attended by MLCs V. Balakrishna and K.S. Lakshman Rao.

5. AP State Social Welfare Board is organising a seminar on ‘Violence against Women & Drug Abuse’ in Visakhapatnam. Home Minister T. Vanitha is participating as the chief guest.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.