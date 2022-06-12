Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 12, 2022

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 12, 2022

1. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Gurajada Kalakshetram in Visakhapatnam.

2. Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to talk on India’s independent foreign policy, at a programme organised by the BJP in Visakhapatnam.

3. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Praveen Pawar to address a press meet at the BJP State office in Vijayawada.

4. An expert committee of the Central Water Commission (CWC) is scheduled to visit Polavaram on June 15 to assess the status of the project. This will be the seventh visit of the panel constituted to oversee completion of the project.

5. The Hindu in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle to conduct a seminar on how to crack Civil Services examination, at Andhra Loyola College.

7. Press conference by Tirupati MLA, Mayor and District Collector on roads.

8. Dalit Bahujan Shamik Union’s press meet on child labour issues in Vizianagaram.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.