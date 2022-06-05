Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting Loganathan Murugan. File

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting Loganathan Murugan. File | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

1. Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Dairy Development L. Murugan will participate in BJP review meeting at Srikakulam.

2. BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari to hold a press conference.

3. Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials cracked the whip on ID liquor manufacturers. About 600 persons were arrested and bind-over cases were registered against them.

4. CPI national secretary K. Narayana to hold a press meet.

5. East Godavari district officials and public representatives to unveil the tourism development plan of Rajamahendravaram city.

6. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to conduct cyclothon, walkathon and art carnival programs on the occasion of World Environment Day.

7. Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha to launch ‘plastic ban’ on the beach road on the occasion of  World Environment Day.

