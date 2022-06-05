Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 5, 2022

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting Loganathan Murugan. File | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 5, 2022

1. Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Dairy Development L. Murugan will participate in BJP review meeting at Srikakulam.

2. BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari to hold a press conference.

3. Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials cracked the whip on ID liquor manufacturers. About 600 persons were arrested and bind-over cases were registered against them.

4. CPI national secretary K. Narayana to hold a press meet.

5. East Godavari district officials and public representatives to unveil the tourism development plan of Rajamahendravaram city.

6. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to conduct cyclothon, walkathon and art carnival programs on the occasion of World Environment Day.

7. Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha to launch ‘plastic ban’ on the beach road on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.