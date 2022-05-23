Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab at Davos on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to address a public session on ‘future-proofing health systems’ and participate in some other events at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 

2. Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu press meet on the alleged involvement of MLC Udaya Bhaskar in the murder of his former driver.

3. A round-table meeting organised by the Left parties in Vijayawada on the atrocities being committed against Dalits and women. 

4. Apollo Hospital press conference in Visakhapatnam on Rota Pro procedure performed on heart disease patients.

