Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 23, 2022
1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to address a public session on ‘future-proofing health systems’ and participate in some other events at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
2. Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu press meet on the alleged involvement of MLC Udaya Bhaskar in the murder of his former driver.
3. A round-table meeting organised by the Left parties in Vijayawada on the atrocities being committed against Dalits and women.
4. Apollo Hospital press conference in Visakhapatnam on Rota Pro procedure performed on heart disease patients.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.