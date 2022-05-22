Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 22, 2022

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in various events at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos today which include the signing of a partnership agreement with the WEF.

2. A report on the upcoming TDP’s political conclave Mahanadu which coincides with the centenary fete of party founder and thespian N.T. Rama Rao.

3. MLC A.S. Udaya Bhaskar from East Godavari district is likely to be arrested today. The police named him as A-1 in the case related to the murder of his driver V. Subramanyam whose body was found in the MLC’s car.

4. School Teachers’ Federation of India to pass resolutions in the valedictory session of its three-day national conference in Vijayawada.

5. A curtain-raiser on the Rythu Sangham State conference being held in Anantapur on May 28.

