Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 15, 2022

1. Air Travellers’ Association and Tourism Department to jointly organise a tourism mega meet in Visakhapatnam. Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath to attend.

2. Y.V. Subba Reddy, TTD chairman and YSR Congress in charge for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts, to visit various places in Visakhapatnam district.

3. Police step up surveillance on private ambulance operations on Chittoor-Tamil Nadu-Karnataka borders.

4. Sir Arthur Cotton Jayanthi celebrations to take place in Godavari region.

5. Eluru Range DIG press conference.

