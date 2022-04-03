Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

BJP state president Somu Veeraju | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The government has issued a gazette notification on reorganization of districts that become operational from April 4. The number of districts in Andhra Pradesh State has gone up from 13 to 26 and there are 72 Revenue divisions.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court, the Government has sought five years time to develop Amaravati as the new capital of the State, keeping in view the impossibility of complying with the court directions in the given timeframe.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has demanded that the government develop the plots given by the farmers in the Amaravati capital region within the given timeframe.

Leaders of all party trade unions have called for a press conference to announce the launch of indefinite strike seeking solution to the problems of contract workers in the Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Ritcher’s scale has reportedly occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday at 1.10 a.m., according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).