Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

YSR Congress party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 23, 2022 12:35 IST

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 23, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today

1. The Legislative Assembly is scheduled to approve the demands for grants to Finance, Energy, Endowments, Labour & Employment and Tourism & Culture Departments.

2. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching Disha patrolling vehicles which are meant to help the police reach out to women in distress.

Advertising

Advertising

3. The Cyclone Warning Centre at Visakhapatnam is conducting an open house on the occasion of World Meteorology Day.

4. Nuzvid police and the RGUKT students are organising a rally to enlighten the road users on traffic and road rules.

5. Visakhapatnam city police is launching a ‘Mana Illu-Mana Badhyatha’ campaign from April 1 to promote the installation of CCTV cameras in residential and commercial areas in the city.

6. A State-level round table conference on displacement of Polavaram irrigation project. Left party leaders, intellectuals and activists to speak at the conference in Rajamahendravaram.