Top Andhra Pradesh News developments today

1. Assembly session | CM to convene meeting of MLAs, MLCs

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will convene a meeting of A.P. MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday.

2. TDP protest portrayal of deaths caused by hooch as ‘natural deaths’

TDP leaders to stage a protest in front of the Assembly accusing the Government of portraying the deaths caused due to hooch as natural deaths.

3. CM invited for idol installation at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas and TTD officials invite Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for idol installation at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam.

4. No fresh cases in ‘hooch tragedy’

No fresh cases in Jangareddygudem, where 16 people succumbed to alleged hooch tragedy, and the situation is said to be under control. Investigation is on in the three death that occurred on March 11 & 12, says the West Godavari district officials.

5. CPI- (M) to launch “Amaravati Praja Baata”

CPI- (M) to launch “Amaravati Praja Baata” from Nidamarru village in the Amaravati capital region. The party proposes to cover all villages located in the Amaravati capital region under the programme.

6. Row over appointment of ISKCON’s Akshaya Patra Foundation for mid-day meal scheme

Row over the Government decision to rope in ISKCON’s Akshaya Patra Foundation for implementation of the Jagananna Gorumudda (Mid-Day-Meal) scheme. Mid-day meal workers across the State are up in arms against the move as it would render them jobless.

7. Rally against shifting of HC from Amravati to Kurnool

Kurnool District Bar Association to take out a rally demanding shifting of the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool. - Ramesh.

8. 2,537 notices served for ‘failing to pay taxes’ in Kakinada

Kakinada Municipal Corporation authorities serve notices on 2,573 households and owners of business complexes for failing to pay taxes. Connections to as many as 1939 water taps have been snapped for non-payment of water tax.

9. Annual national classical dance festival in Krishna district on Tuesday

Annual national classical dance festival in Kuchipudi village, the birth place of the dance form, in Krishna district.