Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for on March 09, 2022.

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for on March 09, 2022.

1. Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar says that the ‘perceived gap’ between his party and BJP is due to COVID-19 and other extraneous factors, and stated that it is too early to comment about forging alliances for the 2024 elections

2. Principal advisor to government Ajeya Kallam is taking part in the foundation day celebrations of Yogi Vemana University.

3. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah has written a letter to the DGP seeking protection to the party’s central office at Mangalagiri.

4. Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal to address the students on gender equality at Adikavi Nannaya University in Rajamahendravaram.

5. Vijayawada municipal corporation collected only 28% of the property tax demand in the current financial year. Government institutions continue to be among the top defaulters list.

6. Free distribution of artificial limbs, hands and calipers to differently abled persons by A.P. Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan. The organisation has taken the measurements of the needy persons at a camp held in the past.

7. The Anakapalle–Anandapuram six-lane National Highway-16 bypass will take some more time for completion with court cases pending in small stretches. The Sheelanagar–Sabbavaram port connectivity road extension will also take more time as a revised DPR is to be issued as the old DPR was issued more than three years ago.

8. The ruling YSR Congress Party is in a piquant situation as there is no letup in protest by activists cutting across party-lines to press for creation of Markapur district. Sensing that the political situation might go against the interest of the party in the region which returned YSRCP nominees to the State Assembly in all the five Assembly segments, State Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and A. Suresh started damage control by trying to mollify the protestors.

9. JNTU-Kakinada 8th Convocation: BEL former CMD V.V. Ramana Sastry to deliver the convocation address.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.