Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

News developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 25, 2022.

Marine commandos taking part in the rehearsals for MILAN-2022, in Visakhapatnam on February 23. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

1. Efforts being made by the State government to ensure safe return of students and employees from Andhra Pradesh stranded in the strife-torn Ukraine. The APNRT Society is constantly in touch with the Indian embassy in Ukraine. It has requested the embassy for a list of students and employees from AP and is also encouraging the students to register in the Embassy website for help. Education Minister A. Suresh spoke with a couple of students on phone yesterday and asked them to stay brave, assuring them that the government would bring them back home safely.

2. Opening ceremony of Multilateral Naval Exercise MILAN -2022 to begin today in Visakhapatnam. Naval ships from several countries are expected to take part in MILAN.

3. CPIM leaders to visit Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation houses at Jakkampudi near VIjayawada. The houses remain unallotted despite completion of the same long ago.

4. Three girls were missing from a school near Nandigama in Krishna district. After searching in the nearby villages, family members lodged a complaint with the police, who took up investigation.

5. Sivaratri celebrations at Kanaka Durga temple from Saturday. The celebrations will continue till March 6. Sivaratri is on March 1.

