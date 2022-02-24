Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on February 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. A reactor blast in Hetero bulk drugs unit at Visakhapatnam raises questions on the safety aspects in the drug manufacturing units and the Pharma city. There were at least two major incidents in Hetero since 2013 in which at least three workers were killed. People demand an unbiased safety audit.

2. Union Minister for shipping Sarbananda Sonowal is visiting Visakhapatnam port.

3. Tirupati is celebrating its birthday today for the first time. It was on this day in the year 1130 that Bhagawad Ramanuja laid the foundation for the development of the temple town. Denizens led by city Mayor R. Sireesha will take out a procession around Sri Govindaraja temple after offering prayers at Ramanuja Sannidhi located inside the temple complex. MLA Karunakar Reddy will be the chief guest.

3. Final hearing in the High Court on Mahila Police Rules, 2021.

4. CPI(M) Politburo member B.V. Raghavulu to deliver a talk on the party’s stand on various national and international developments in Vijayawada.

5. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh visiting Visakhapatnam in connection with a court case. He filed a defamation case against Sakshi paper a few years ago. His visit gains significance in the context of possible arrest of senior party leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

6. Follow up on the likely arrest of senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu by West Godavari police.

7. CPI(M) extends support to the farmers agitation against shifting the capital from Amaravati.

8. Sri Krishnadevaraya University signs a MoU for startup seed fund. Disburses fund to startups through Atal Incubation Centre.

9. A new section of the electrified and doubled railway line commissioned in Guntakal division.