Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 28, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Bureau
August 28, 2022 11:15 IST

Leaders of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi releasing a poster for the Amaravati-Arasavalli Padayatra which they decided to take from September 12, 2022. File. | Photo Credit: Giri K. V. S

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, State party president Somu Veerraju and other leaders participating in the OBC Morcha meeting at Rajahmundry.

2. Amaravati farmers seek police permission for the Maha Padayatra which they proposed to take out from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district from September 12 in protest against ‘three capitals’.

3. Swami Tridandi Jayapataka Swami Maharaj, a disciple of Srila Prabhupada, the founder Acharya of ISKCON, is visiting Visakhapatnam.

4. Teachers keen on Chalo Vijayawada on September 1 as they are in no mood to accept a paltry pension under the Contributory Pension Scheme. Even as police serve notices to teachers and their leaders school-wise in a bid to thwart their stir, the latter see the ongoing struggle as a do or die battle.

