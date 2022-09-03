Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on September 3, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 03, 2022 10:17 IST

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath. File. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath to hold a press meet today

2. Public Transport Department Employees’ JAC leaders will meet to discuss their future course of action on delay in the implementation of Pay Revision Commission recommendations.

3. Members of AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to visit private schools in the State to ensure the implementation of RTE Act, 2009.

4. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh to hold a press meet.

5. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will be inviting Expression of Interest from industries for stopping the entry of untreated drain water into the sea. The civic body has identified 18 places between the Naval coastal battery and Bheemunipatnam where untreated drain water is polluting the sea.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.  

