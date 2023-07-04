July 04, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Chittoor to inaugurate Amul facility. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, BJP state president Somu Veerraju and others to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sita Rama Raju in Vijayawada. Telugu actor Posani Krishna Murali press conference in Guntur. CPIM Polavaram porukeka, maha padayatra from Daba kotlu centre. CPI (M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu ro to address the gathering. The Telugu Desam Party to begin its ‘bus yatra’ in Guntur today. The party bus yatra enters Vizianagaram to highlight the party’s manifesto released with Future is Guaranteed.. Many State leaders will tour all important places and interact with TIDCO house beneficiaries. CPI leaders and Agrigold agents and association representatives will hold press meet in Vizianagaram Department of Technical Education launches a new student-friendly website. Deputy speaker K.Veerabhadra Swamy will participate in birth anniversary celebrations to be organised by Vasavi Clubs and Arya vysya Associations. Updates on the kidnapped girl who was released by her husband.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT