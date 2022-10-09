Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on October 9, 2022

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan flagged off a cancer awareness rally in Vijayawada.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to open the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics in Anantapur district next year. The construction is going on at a brisk pace.

3. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to lay foundation for the proposed Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh in West Godavari district later this month.

4. An All India Nau Sainik camp is being held in Visakhapatnam from October 2 to 12, in which 408 senior division boy cadets and 204 senior division girl cadets are participating.

5. AP Electricity Employees’ Union general council meeting in Visakhapatnam as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Delegates from both Telugu States as also from other States in India to attend the two-day conference

6. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will be inaugurating various government schemes in Chittoor