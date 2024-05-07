May 07, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a public meeting in Ichapuram of Srikakulam district today. Itchapuram has become a prestigious constituency for YSRCP as it could not win it in spite of forming the government. CM programme at Gajuwaka – He is likely to counter Modi’s speech and spell out his stand on privatisation of Steel Plant. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign for BJP candidate N. Eswara Rao in Etcherla constituency of Vizianagaram parliamentary segment. Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy to address the public at Rajanagaram in East Godavari district. TDP Polit Bureau Member and Narsipatnam Assembly candidate Ch. Ayyannapatnam press meet. TDP President Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to conduct road show in Tirupati. OC communities pledge support to YSRCP in Tirupati. First pre- monsoon (summer) showers in Vizag on Tuesday. CM meeting in Gajuwaka today. CM will react to PM Modi’s remarks on YSRCP government at Anakapalli on Monday. Except Gajuwaka Assembly segment, women voters outnumbered in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment of 7 Assembly segments.

