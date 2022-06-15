Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 15, 2022

VIJAYAWADA

1. Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta press meet on Agnipath - a scheme launched by the Central government to provide employment for youth in the armed forces for four years

2. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje to address a meeting in Anantapur

3. Former Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu to take part in a Mini-Mahanadu at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district and hold a review meeting with Anakapalli Assembly constituency leaders - Sumit

4. An expert committee to inspect the progress made in the construction of Polavaram project

5. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath holding a review meeting on APIIC projects.

