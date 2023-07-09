Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to virtually lay the foundation for the construction of a 7-Star hotel, to come up in an extent of 40 acres at an estimated cost of ₹350 crore, in Bhimili constituency in Visakhapatnam.
- Tension in Chintoor agency as Dalit and Tribal groups oppose a public meeting to be addressed by MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar in Kunavaram.
- A report on the Padayatra of Lokesh as it inches close to 2000 km in little over five months.
- A report on record prices for tobacco in Prakasam and Nellore districts as the e-auctions reach the fag end.
- The decision to collect ₹20 as entry fare at Rushikonda beach is receiving severe criticism from Opposition parties and various organisations. However, the beach management committee members assure creation of amenities worth ₹2.7 crore.
- Women Police to interact with women, who are victims of various crimes, as part of the Gadapu Gadapu mahila police in Chittoor.
- Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra second phase to commence at Eluru today, public meeting.
- BJP former State president Somu Veerraju has been appointed as a member of the party’s national executive committee.
- Police crack the whip on to ganja smuggling and were trying to break the supply chain. Many dropouts and those from broken families were trapped in ganja rackets.
- An intermediate student from Vijayawada has been selected to the International Air and Space Program (IASP) 2023, a five-day educational program offered by Aexa, a U.S. organisation in collaboration with NASA.
