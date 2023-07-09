July 09, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to virtually lay the foundation for the construction of a 7-Star hotel, to come up in an extent of 40 acres at an estimated cost of ₹350 crore, in Bhimili constituency in Visakhapatnam. Tension in Chintoor agency as Dalit and Tribal groups oppose a public meeting to be addressed by MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar in Kunavaram. A report on the Padayatra of Lokesh as it inches close to 2000 km in little over five months. A report on record prices for tobacco in Prakasam and Nellore districts as the e-auctions reach the fag end. The decision to collect ₹20 as entry fare at Rushikonda beach is receiving severe criticism from Opposition parties and various organisations. However, the beach management committee members assure creation of amenities worth ₹2.7 crore. Women Police to interact with women, who are victims of various crimes, as part of the Gadapu Gadapu mahila police in Chittoor. Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra second phase to commence at Eluru today, public meeting. BJP former State president Somu Veerraju has been appointed as a member of the party’s national executive committee. Police crack the whip on to ganja smuggling and were trying to break the supply chain. Many dropouts and those from broken families were trapped in ganja rackets. An intermediate student from Vijayawada has been selected to the International Air and Space Program (IASP) 2023, a five-day educational program offered by Aexa, a U.S. organisation in collaboration with NASA.

