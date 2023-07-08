July 08, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in Farmers’ Day celebrations at Kalayanadurgam in Anantapur district. YSR birth anniversary observance at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. ASP Paderu to hold a press conference regarding a dacoity case at Araku Valley at 10 a.m. Jana Sena Party supporters to lodge written complaints in the local police stations against those resort to false campaign on K. Pawan Kalyan’s personal life. Jana Sena Varahi Yatra by K. Pawan Kalyan to resume from July 9 in Eluru district. Police coordinating with ASR and Visakhapatnam police to prevent ganja smuggling and break the supply chain. Many dropouts and those from broken families were trapped in ganja rackets. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation begins a campaign seeking public participation in Swachh Survekshan 2023.

Track latest news from Andhra Pradesh here

