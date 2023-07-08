Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in Farmers’ Day celebrations at Kalayanadurgam in Anantapur district.
- YSR birth anniversary observance at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.
- ASP Paderu to hold a press conference regarding a dacoity case at Araku Valley at 10 a.m.
- Jana Sena Party supporters to lodge written complaints in the local police stations against those resort to false campaign on K. Pawan Kalyan’s personal life.
- Jana Sena Varahi Yatra by K. Pawan Kalyan to resume from July 9 in Eluru district.
- Police coordinating with ASR and Visakhapatnam police to prevent ganja smuggling and break the supply chain. Many dropouts and those from broken families were trapped in ganja rackets.
- Vijayawada Municipal Corporation begins a campaign seeking public participation in Swachh Survekshan 2023.
