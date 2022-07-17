Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

The situation continues to be grim in the Godavari flood affected villages as water level continues to rise. Officials are shifting more people to relief camps and are supplying food. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 17, 2022 10:20 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 17, 2022

VIJAYAWADA

1. The High Court ordered that the police should strictly adhere to procedures laid down for opening rowdy sheets and they cannot keep individuals under surveillance on that pretext except in accordance with law. The court said the rowdy sheets challenged in the present batch of writ petitions must be closed immediately upon agreeing with the argument of the aggrieved individuals’ that the relevant provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Police Standing Orders have been violated.

2. The water level in Srisailam dam increased to 857.20 feet against the full reservoir level of 885 feet due to heavy inflows from the upstream. The storage is now 99.10 TMCFT. The government sought permission from the Krishna River Management Board to draw four TMCFT for agriculture purposes. The permission is awaited.

3. The situation continues to be grim in the Godavari flood affected villages as water level continues to rise. Officials are shifting more people to relief camps and are supplying food.

4. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan to participate in Janavani - Jana Sena Bharosa program at Bhimavaram where he will receive grievances from the public.

5. Chess Olympiad Torch Relay to arrive in Vijayawada today.

6. State-level conference on diabetes by Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India Andhra Pradesh chapter.