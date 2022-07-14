Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Flood water being discharged at Spillway of Polavaram project site in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

July 14, 2022 10:29 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 14

2. Principal secretary (health) M.T. Krishna Babu will be presenting awards to best performers in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

3. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu to address press conference

4 . The State BJP will organise protests across the State against the alleged diversion of rice supplied by the Central government under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.