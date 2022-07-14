Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Flood water being discharged at Spillway of Polavaram project site in West Godavari district on Wednesday.
The Hindu BureauJuly 14, 2022 10:29 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 10:29 IST

2. Principal secretary (health) M.T. Krishna Babu will be presenting awards to best performers in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

3. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu to address press conference

4 . The State BJP will organise protests across the State against the alleged diversion of rice supplied by the Central government under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...